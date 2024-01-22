From Tripti Dimri to Khushi Kapoor: 8 Celeb-Approved Sarees For The Modern Bridesmaid
22 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Shanaya Kapoor commands attention in a gleaming silver saree, its meticulous sequin work casting a sophisticated glow.
A picture of poise in peach, Disha Patani glows in a saree that marries traditional draping with a sequined modern blouse.
Dazzling in a strapless coral saree, Ananya Pandey combines glamour with a touch of daring, adorned with sparkling sequins.
Bhumi Pednekar makes a bold statement in a deep, earth-toned saree, embellished with golden motifs and paired with an ornate, jeweled neckline, encapsulating regal elegance.
Tripti Dimri shines in an ivory saree, intricately adorned with crystals and sequins, exuding a celestial charm.
In a soft pistachio green saree with delicate embellishments, Palak Tiwari showcases a blend of simplicity and sparkle.
Suhana Khan looks glamorous in a shimmering saree, its intricate beadwork and elegant draping reflecting pure luxury.
Breezy and beautiful, Khushi Kapoor models a sky blue saree, its wavy patterns and light fabric evoking a sense of serene movement.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mrunal Thakur To Alia Bhatt: 9 B-Town Divas Inspired Ways To Style Long Coat For Winters