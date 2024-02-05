Galentine's Day 2024: 9 Celebrity-Approved Outfits To Celebrate Friendships
05 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Pooja Hedge exudes glamour in a form-fitting coral pink ruched dress with a plunging neckline, emphasising curves and exuding vibrant, youthful energy.
Anushka Sharma exudes a sophisticated evening look with a strapless blush top, sparkling drop earrings, and a contrasting black sequined trouser
Sonam Bajwa presents a sleek look in a metallic pink halter neck gown radiating glamour and simplicity, accessorized with statement earrings and a white clutch.
Mouni Roy dons a flirtatious and structured baby pink mini dress with sheer long sleeves, paired with embellished heels and a metallic handbag for a chic look.
Mrunal Thakur looks elegant in a one-shoulder blush dress with a thigh-high slit, matched with strappy heels and understated jewellery, perfect for a sophisticated event.
Sobhita Dhulipala looks bold in a fuchsia wrap dress with a cinched waist, offering a blend of comfort and style for a smart-casual occasion.
Bhumi Pednekar dons a flashy pink sequined suit with a daring cut, exuding confidence and a touch of retro glam, complete with a matching scarf and heels.
Esha Gupta looks striking in a pink outfit with a modern crop top and sleek skirt, creating a dynamic and alluring evening look.
