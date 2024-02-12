Giorgia Andriani’s 8 Ethnic Looks That Are Perfect For Modern Bridesmaid
12 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
In a black embroidered lehenga with a plunging neckline and sequin embellishments, accessorised with a choker necklace and long earrings, Giorgia Andriani exudes classic elegance.
Draped in a mustard yellow ruffle saree with gold trim, Giorgia Andriani looks effortlessly chic, embodying a sunny sophistication.
Giorgia Andriani strikes a playful pose in a pastel salwar suit with ornate embroidery, her vibrant look is a nod to traditional craftsmanship.
Pictured in a monochrome lehenga with floral accents and a bold, contrasting dupatta, Giorgia Andriani combines contemporary style with ethnic motifs.
In a bold lehenga featuring a mix of vibrant colours and elaborate embroidery, Giorgia Andriani makes a statement with a blend of tradition and modernity.
Giorgia Andriani radiates in a mirror-work lehenga, a celebration of intricate design and vibrant colours, showcasing the festivity of ethnic wear.
Giorgia Andriani appears ethereal in a pastel green and yellow layered lehenga with a sheer dupatta, her jewellery adding a touch of traditional charm.
Donning a coral pink gown with intricate detailing and complementing silver jewelry, Giorgia Andriani brings a modern twist to traditional attire.
