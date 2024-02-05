Haldi Outfits: 8 Celeb-Approved Looks in Yellow To Steal For Your Wedding Wardrobe
05 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Ananya Pandey looks elegant in a traditional saree in sheer yellow with subtle embroidery and silver jewellery.
Manushi Chhillar exudes a modern festive vibe with a bright yellow crop top, floral skirt, and a bold choker.
Sonam Bajwa dons a bright yellow ethnic kurta with pink and white embroidery, paired with a flowing dupatta and embellished trousers, offering a casual yet festive appearance
Kiara Advani presents a chic fusion style featuring golden palazzo pants with intricate embroidery and a matching long trail jacket, creating a bold and glamorous look.
Deepika Padukone presents a luxurious look in a mustard velvet kurta and pants set, accented with gold trim and traditional jewellery, exuding a rich and comfortable festive look.
Tamannaah Bhatia presents a traditional yet stylish look in a yellow saree with a scalloped border and intricate silver embellishments, presenting a blend of classic charm and modern elegance.
Sara Ali Khan looks regal in a yellow lehenga with gold detailing and opulent jewellery for a luxurious feel.
Alia Bhatt looks regal in a mustard yellow saree featuring green and pink print paired with a plunging neck blouse, and minimal jewellery for a contemporary ethnic look.
