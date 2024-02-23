Ivory Grace: Top 8 White Saree Styles Inspired by Celebrities

23 Feb, 2024

Simran Keswani

Bhumi Pednekar combines a chic strapless blouse with a traditional white saree, edged with an ornate, textured border for a touch of sophistication.

Radiating grace, Alia Bhatt's off-shoulder metallic saree with a matching choker and armlet strikes a perfect balance between modern glam and traditional finesse.

Draped in a shimmering white saree paired with a sheer cape, Parineeti Chopra channels a regal presence that's both timeless and majestic.

Exuding contemporary charm, Sobhita Dhulipala's white saree is elegantly draped and paired with a golden embellished belt, redefining traditional silhouettes with a modern twist.

Janhvi Kapoor is elegantly clad in a pearl-white, contemporary saree embellished with sequins and beads, featuring a bold, sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline and a cascade of pearl strands.

Kiara Advani makes a glamorous statement in a strapless white saree, accentuated with gold details, offering a sleek and modern interpretation of traditional attire.

Capturing the essence of understated luxury, Deepika Padukone dons a sparkling white sequined saree, enhancing its allure with minimalistic accessories.

In an evocative setting, Karisma Kapoor's white saree with a ruffled, sculptural cape blouse brings a blend of classic elegance and contemporary design.

