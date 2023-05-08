Janhvi Kapoor Is at Her Hottest in THIS Exquisite Black Gown
Janhvi Kapoor struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor's kept her makeup subtle and went with long ponytail
Janhvi Kapoor played muse to ace-fashion designer Manish Malhotra
Janhvi Kapoor made a stunning red-carpet appearance last night
Janhvi Kapoor twins with designer Manish Malhotra in Black
While sharing her pics on gram, Janhvi Kapoor captioned it ''the before, the after & the in between. The first time I got to walk for my favourite ❤️ @manishmalhotra05''
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sonam Kapoor Looks Like Royal Gift Box in Floral Gown