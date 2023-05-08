Janhvi Kapoor Is at Her Hottest in THIS Exquisite Black Gown

08 May, 2023

Onam Gupta

Janhvi Kapoor struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

Janhvi Kapoor's kept her makeup subtle and went with long ponytail

Janhvi Kapoor played muse to ace-fashion designer Manish Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor made a stunning red-carpet appearance last night

Janhvi Kapoor twins with designer Manish Malhotra in Black

While sharing her pics on gram, Janhvi Kapoor captioned it ''the before, the after & the in between. The first time I got to walk for my favourite ❤️ @manishmalhotra05''

