Jannat Zubair's 8 Ethnic Ensembles That Are Perfect For Wedding Wear
05 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
In a black sari with intricate gold detailing, Jannat Zubair exudes classic elegance and glamour
In a deep purple traditional dress with gold accents,Jannat Zubair reflects a regal and sophisticated aura.
Jannat Zubair in a vibrant yellow saree adorned with floral motifs and rich jewellery captures a festive and joyous spirit.
Dressed in a soft pink ensemble with detailed embroidery, she looks poised and ethereal.
In light pink ethnic wear with subtle embellishments, Jannat Zubair radiates a playful and refreshing vibe.
Jannat Zubair in a sequined lehenga with a modern crop top combines contemporary style with traditional sparkle.
J annat Zubair showcases a minimalist charm in a beige and gray saree paired with bold, traditional jewellery.
Jannat Zubair in a pastel green suit with delicate embroidery offers a serene and graceful presence.
