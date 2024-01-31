Jasmin Bhasin-Inspired 8 Suits That You Should Add To Your Wedding Wardrobe.
31 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Jasmin Bhasin looks radiant in a vibrant green Anarkali suit with golden embroidery, embodying freshness
Jasmin Bhasin exudes a playful charm in a vibrant pink sharara set adorned with golden embroidery and matching dupatta.
Jasmin Bhasin looks ethereal in a pastel pink suit with a flowing silhouette and delicate embroidery, perfect for a day look.
Jasmin Bhasin exudes glamour in a shimmering silver sharara with intricate beading and a sleek, fitted design that radiates luxury.
Jasmin Bhasin stands out in a bright pink ethnic suit with rich gold embroidery, a statement outfit for festive celebrations.
Jasmin Bhasin is demure in a soft pink suit, its subtle elegance enhanced by the delicate embroidery and sheer dupatta.
In a playful pink Anarkali, Jasmin's spirited personality shines through, complemented by the suit's intricate detailing and sheer dupatta.
Jasmin Bhasin in a bright aqua suit embodies traditional elegance with a modern touch, accessorised with delicate pearl embellishments with pink accents
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Nora Fatehi's 8 Saree Looks For Modern-Day Bridesmaid