Jasmin Bhasin-Inspired 8 Suits That You Should Add To Your Wedding Wardrobe.

31 Jan, 2024

Simran Keswani

Jasmin Bhasin looks radiant in a vibrant green Anarkali suit with golden embroidery, embodying freshness

Jasmin Bhasin exudes a playful charm in a vibrant pink sharara set adorned with golden embroidery and matching dupatta.

Jasmin Bhasin looks ethereal in a pastel pink suit with a flowing silhouette and delicate embroidery, perfect for a day look.

Jasmin Bhasin exudes glamour in a shimmering silver sharara with intricate beading and a sleek, fitted design that radiates luxury.

Jasmin Bhasin stands out in a bright pink ethnic suit with rich gold embroidery, a statement outfit for festive celebrations.

Jasmin Bhasin is demure in a soft pink suit, its subtle elegance enhanced by the delicate embroidery and sheer dupatta.

In a playful pink Anarkali, Jasmin's spirited personality shines through, complemented by the suit's intricate detailing and sheer dupatta.

Jasmin Bhasin in a bright aqua suit embodies traditional elegance with a modern touch, accessorised with delicate pearl embellishments with pink accents

