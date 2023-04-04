Kajol's Stunning PICS With Her 'Mini Me'

04 Apr, 2023

The mother-daughter duo wins hearts

Fans loved the new images and showered the duo with compliments

Kajol And Nysa Exudes Royalty

Kajol and Nysa Devgan attended India In Fashion exhibit at the NMACC Gala in Mumbai

Kajol And Nysa Twins in Ivory

Kajol chose a floor-length anarkali-style gown

Kajol And Nysa look regal in new photos

Nysa complemented her mother in a stylish gown with striking embellishments and cut-out elements.

Kajol captioned her post

While sharing pictures on gram, Kajol captioned it ''Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human 🙄😜''

