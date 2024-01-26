Karishma Tanna’s 8 Must-Have Ethnic Looks For Your Wedding Wardrobe

26 Jan, 2024

Simran Keswani

Karishma Tanna is a vision in a blush pink saree with delicate floral embroidery, exuding a soft and romantic allure.

Karishma Tanna exudes a graceful and serene look in a pastel saree adorned with vibrant floral prints, perfect for a day wedding look.

Karishma Tanna presents a touch of glamour in a captivating black shimmering saree, featuring a sleek design and subtle sparkle

Karishma Tanna makes a glamorous statement in a sparkling sky-blue saree, with a bold cut that marries tradition with modernity.

Karishma Tanna exudes bohemian elegance in a tiered ruffle saree, adorned with intricate patterns, perfectly complementing her poised demeanour.

Karishma Tanna glows in a beige saree embellished with fringe and sequins, blending traditional draping with flapper-inspired glamour.

Wrapped in a luxurious green saree with bold floral prints, Karishma Tanna portrays an image of relaxed elegance, perfect for a stylish home setting.

In a sleek black saree with a mesh-like texture, Karishma Tanna brings a contemporary twist to traditional wear, paired with eclectic footwear.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Athiya Shetty’s 9 Stylish Looks to Steal For Your Winter Wardrobe

 Find Out More