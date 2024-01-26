Karishma Tanna’s 8 Must-Have Ethnic Looks For Your Wedding Wardrobe
26 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Karishma Tanna is a vision in a blush pink saree with delicate floral embroidery, exuding a soft and romantic allure.
Karishma Tanna exudes a graceful and serene look in a pastel saree adorned with vibrant floral prints, perfect for a day wedding look.
Karishma Tanna presents a touch of glamour in a captivating black shimmering saree, featuring a sleek design and subtle sparkle
Karishma Tanna makes a glamorous statement in a sparkling sky-blue saree, with a bold cut that marries tradition with modernity.
Karishma Tanna exudes bohemian elegance in a tiered ruffle saree, adorned with intricate patterns, perfectly complementing her poised demeanour.
Karishma Tanna glows in a beige saree embellished with fringe and sequins, blending traditional draping with flapper-inspired glamour.
Wrapped in a luxurious green saree with bold floral prints, Karishma Tanna portrays an image of relaxed elegance, perfect for a stylish home setting.
In a sleek black saree with a mesh-like texture, Karishma Tanna brings a contemporary twist to traditional wear, paired with eclectic footwear.
