8 Steal-Worthy Winter Looks From Khushi Kapoor's Wardrobe
03 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Khushi Kapoor presents a playful yet stylish daytime look consisting of a roomy beige sweater over a white collared shirt, paired with a flared white skirt for a youthful, preppy aesthetic.
Khushi Kapoor adorns a comfortable casual outfit with a cozy beige zip-up layered over a black top, ideal for a relaxed evening with friends.
Khushi Kapoor looks adorable in a chic, at-home outfit featuring a soft purple sweater and white skirt, paired with glittering heels for a touch of glamour.
Khushi Kapoor exudes a stylish city look with a warm grey sweater over a playful white skirt, complemented by knee-high boots, blending coziness with urban fashion.
Khushi Kapoor looks sophisticated in a night-time outfit highlighted by an opulent fur coat over a classic black turtleneck, an elegant outfit for winter evenings.
Khushi Kapoor looks cozy and chic in an outfit featuring a vibrant pink knitted sweater, adding a cheerful burst of color to a comfy winter day ensemble.
An evening cityscape serves as the backdrop as Khushi Kapoor adorns a trendy mix of textures, with a delicate pastel top layered under a statement leather jacket, creating an edgy yet feminine vibe.
Khushi Kapoor looks sleek in a bold body-hugging black dress with colorful accents, perfect for an evening out.
