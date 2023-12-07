Khushi Kapoor's Wardrobe Wonders: Glam Outfits for Every Party
07 Dec, 2023
Simran Keswani
Khushi Kapoor exudes sultry elegance in a Chrome applique silver crystal work Gown from Falguni Shane Peacock that features daring cut-outs and cold-shoulder sleeves, a look that marries boldness with sophistication.
In a strapless peach gown with a sculptural silhouette and cascading fabric, Khushi Kapoor personifies modern elegance.
Khushi Kapoor looks enchanting in a blush pink, floral-embellished dress with off-shoulder detailing, paired with delicate strappy heels, exuding a fairytale-like charm.
Khushi Kapoor exudes a blend of contemporary edge and timeless elegance, in an off-shoulder, sheer-paneled black dress with a daring thigh-high slit, accented by a pearl choker.
Khushi Kapoor looks statuesque in a sparkling, figure-flattering champagne gown that radiates Hollywood glamour.
Khushi kapoor captivates in a whimsical, multicolored tulle dress, creating an image of playful sophistication and youthful charm.
Under the Parisian night sky, she stuns in a beaded earth-toned dress, complemented by a sophisticated tweed handbag.
