Kiara Advani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Celebrity-Approved Denim Outfits For An Edgy Look
05 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Tamannah Bhatia presents an artistic blend of denim textures in a form-fitting outfit, with a dark jean jacket and black panels and reverse textures of contrasting light wash pants and black patches, finished with chunky heels.
Bhumi Pednekar dons a chic, casual ensemble with a cropped denim corset top and wide-legged jeans, accessorised with a choker necklace for a touch of sophistication.
Anushka Sharma presents a bold yet casual look, in an urban jumpsuit with a front zipper and a cinched waist, combining functionality and high fashion in a dark denim fabric.
Deepika Padukone presents a casual, fun streetwear style featuring a loose denim jacket over a white tee and baggy cargo jeans, exuding a playful touch.
Katrina Kaif takes a whimsical twist on a denim-on-denim outfit with a jeans jacket layered over beige t-shirt and teamed with denim jeans, accessorised with gold statement jewellery.
Kiara Advani presents a contemporary take on denim-on-denim, featuring a corset-style top and shiny black pants for a night out with an edge.
Kriti Sanon presents a sleek look in a denim maxi skirt with a form-fitting strapless top, providing a statuesque and contemporary take on classic denim wear.
