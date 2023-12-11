Kiara Advani To Priyanka Chopra: 9 Celebrity-Approved Red Looks For Christmas Party
11 Dec, 2023
Simran Keswani
Suhana Khan looks captivating in a sophisticated red strapless gown with a sheer corset bodice and tailored waist, perfect for an effortlessly hot look.
Ananya Pandey sets the temperature soaring in a bold red two-piece ensemble featuring a cut-out bandeau wrap top and high-slit skirt, exuding modern glamour
Sara Ali Khan captivates in a casual yet chic red knit dress with a plunging neckline and studded button ideal for a relaxed daytime party.
Katrina Kaif exudes boss vibes in a sleek red pantsuit with a fitted blazer and flared trousers, offering a powerful and professional vibe.
Priyanka Chopra looks glamorous in a red off-the-shoulder gown with elegant draping and a fitted silhouette, creating a stunning evening look.
Kiara advani oozed oomph in a daring red wraparound dress with a cut-out midriff and a high-slit skirt, epitomizing bold sophistication.
Jhanvi kapoor sizzles in a classic red one-shoulder gown with a sleek, form-fitting shape, offering a timeless and chic appeal.
Alia Bhatt looks chic in a casual red dress with ruffle detailing, providing a festive and cozy look for an intimate celebration.
