Kiara Advani To Shehnaaz Gill, 9 Celebrity-Inspired Ethnic Looks For Wedding
26 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Bright and cheerful, Sargun Mehta in a layered, mustard yellow sharara with intricate white patterns exudes a playful charm
Capturing a modern twist on ethnic wear, Mrunal Thakur in a lime green sharara suit with white floral embroidery and sheer dupatta radiates festive vibe
Nimtat Kaur dons a classic look in an off-white and gold sharara suit with detailed floral patterns, perfect for a sophisticated celebration.
Kriti Sanon is a vision of beauty in a multi-coloured kurta set with a vibrant dupatta
Shehnaaz Gill in deep green velvet salwar kameez with gold embroidery that exemplifies traditional elegance.
Sara Ali Khan poses serenely by the water in a subtle cream anarkali with black embroidery, echoing a simply striking look.
Kiara Advani makes a statement in mustard and gold, her attire combines tradition with a bold modern edge.
Sonam Bajwa dazzles in a pink and gold embellished kurta with a vibrant dupatta, ideal for wedding exuberance.
