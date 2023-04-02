Kriti Sanon's Thigh-Slit Gown Has a Desi Twist

Last Night, Kriti Sanon attended Day 2 of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai

02 Apr, 2023

Onam Gupta

Kriti Sanon's dramatic makeup look

Kriti Sanon left fans stunned with her smokey glam look

Kriti Sanon's played muse to fashion designer Monisha Jaising

Kriti Sanon's gown came with a twist – it is literally made out of a gorgeous black banarasi saree.

Kriti Sanon struck some amazing poses

Kriti Sanon completed her look with intricate jewellery

Kriti Sanon captioned her Instagram post

While, sharing pictures on gram Kriti Sanon captioned it '' Verified Every Banarasi saree has a story specially when it ends up in a gown & cape! ♠️💛🖤''

