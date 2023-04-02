Kriti Sanon's Thigh-Slit Gown Has a Desi Twist

Last Night, Kriti Sanon attended Day 2 of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai
02 Apr, 2023
Kriti Sanon left fans stunned with her smokey glam look

Kriti Sanon's gown came with a twist – it is literally made out of a gorgeous black banarasi saree.

Kriti Sanon completed her look with intricate jewellery

While, sharing pictures on gram Kriti Sanon captioned it '' Verified Every Banarasi saree has a story specially when it ends up in a gown & cape! ♠️💛🖤''

