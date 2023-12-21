Leather Weather: 8 Celeb-Approved Leather Outfits for New Year’s Party
21 Dec, 2023
Simran Keswani
Kiara Advani serves a leather-on-leather look in a corset top with denim-detailing and tight latex leather pants. She completed her look with a Versace leather bag and chunky platform heels embodying a blend of a modern edge with a bold look.
Kareena Kapoor sports a chic and edgy look with a black and white striped top paired with a black leather mini skirt, complemented by striking red heels and a sleek clutch.
Priyanka Chopra captivates in a maroon leather dress layered with an overcoat blending sultry sophistication with a bold edge
Katrina Kaif turns heads in a daring one-shoulder black leather mini dress, her playful pose and wind-swept hair adding a touch of rebellious glamour.
Sara Ali Khan presents a bold, modern look with high-gloss black latex pants and a matching crop top, softened by a contrasting leopard print jacket and pointed flats.
Janhvi Kapoor sets the temperature soaring in a latex body-hugging black leather dress with matching gloves that accentuates her curves and adds the right amount of drama and glamour to her look.
Ananya Pandey makes a bold statement in a strapless black leather dress adorned with studs, showcasing a sleek and modern style with minimalist elegance.
Deepika Padukone looks striking in a combination of edgy and delicate with a glossy black trench coat over a lace skirt, completed with sleek thigh-high boots and a classic black handbag.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shivangi Joshi's 8 Saree Moments That You Cannot Miss