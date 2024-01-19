Mira Rajput's 8 Party Looks That Left Us Spellbound
19 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Mira Rajput is a picture of grace and poise in a black off-shoulder gown with embellished detailing and lustrous open tresses
Mira Rajput presents glamour in a black cut-out dress with silver detailing, completed with understated accessories and a sleek ponytail.
Mira Rajput makes a bold statement in a multi-coloured sequined dress with a daring slit, exuding confidence and allure.
Mira Rajput presents a youthful charm in a black skater dress with a floral print, perfectly blending with the background.
Mira Rajput captivates in a glittering black and silver, tube gown that combines sophistication with a touch of starry glamour.
Mira Rajput shimmers in a short black sequin dress completed with a green bag for a pop of colour.
Mira Rajput captivates in a silver chrome off-shoulder top and a black bell bottom, accessorised with an embellished purse and statement earrings.
Mira Rajput flaunt her curves in a black bodycon dress accessorised with subtle golden jewellery.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Stunning Ethnic Looks of Rakul Preet Singh That You Cannot Miss