Mrunal Thakur-Inspired 8 Eye Makeup Looks To Make A Statement
18 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
Radiant and Sparkling: Mrunal Thakur pairs glittery eyeshadow with a gradation of colours, finished with sleek eyeliner and full lashes for a dazzling effect.
Soft and romantic: Mrunal Thakur goes with neutral tones with a matte finish, gentle winged eyeliner, and mascara for a subtle, dreamy look.
Glamorous and bold: Mrunal Thakur pairs Shimmery silver eyeshadow with a smokey edge, accented by thick winged eyeliner and dramatic mascara.
Sleek and modern: Mrunal Thakur creates a minimalist with metallic eyeshadow, elongated winged eyeliner extending towards the temples, and neatly groomed brows.
Voluminous and vibrant: Mrunal Thakur wears copper-toned eyeshadow with a smokey finish, bold eyeliner, and voluminous lashes, paired with a braided hairstyle.
Classic and elegant: Mrunal Thakur presents soft smokey eye makeup with a touch of shimmer on the lids, complemented by subtly winged eyeliner and full lashes.
Sophisticated and chic: Mrunal Thakur in Matte nude eyeshadow, thin winged eyeliner, and defined lashes for a polished and refined appearance.
Bold and intricate: Gold highlights on the inner corners, thick winged eyeliner, and defined brows, Mrunal Thakur creates a dramatic look.
