Mrunal Thakur Oozes Oomph

Mrunal dropped bombshell photos in a black shirt and baggy white pants.

26 Mar, 2023

Tanya Garg

Mrunal Poses With Her Umbrella

Mrunal captioned her latest photos, "You can stand under my umbrella!"

26 Mar, 2023

Mrunal Thakur Makes Jaws Drop

Mrunal's black shirt featured a mirror and embroidery work on one side.

26 Mar, 2023

Mrunal Thakur Redefines Elegance

Mrunal Thakur finished her look with a chic centre-parted bun.

26 Mar, 2023

Mrunal Thakur Impresses Fashion Police

Mrunal wore a sexy black-coloured spaghetti top under her shirt.

26 Mar, 2023

Mrunal Thakur Raises Mercury

Mrunal accessorised her look with dainty golden earrings.

26 Mar, 2023

Mrunal Thakur Looks Hot, Period!

Mrunal Thakur's latest photos made waves on social media.

26 Mar, 2023

Mrunal Thakur Poses By The Car

Mrunal flaunted her hot look as she posed by the car.

26 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 5 Summer-Friendly Foods to Beat The Heat

 Find Out More