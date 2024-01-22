Mrunal Thakur To Alia Bhatt: 9 B-Town Divas Inspired Ways To Style Long Coat For Winters
22 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Alia Bhatt strikes a poised look in a pristine white coat, exuding elegance with a minimalist approach and gold earrings as accents.
Captured in a candid moment, Deepika Padukone exudes urban sophistication in a camel coat, layered over a casual top and jeans, holding a stylish bag for a city-ready look.
A monochromatic portrait captures Kareena Kapoor in a contemplative mood, wearing a classic black coat that speaks to timeless sophistication.
Illuminated by festive lights, Shanya Kapoor stands out in a white turtleneck and matching beige coat-pants, her attire complementing the seasonal décor.
Parineeti Chopra adds a pop of colour to a suburban street scene with a vibrant pink coat, paired with casual sneakers and a beanie, blending boldness with leisure.
Sonam Kapoor presents a classic Parisian chic look with a structured beige trench coat, accessorized with a newsboy cap and a statement black handbag, against the backdrop of a bright, airy balcony.
Demonstrating bold fashion, Mrunal Thakur poses in a strikingly oversized beige trench coat with dramatic lapels, paired with contrasting blue innerwear and standout white platform shoes.
Adding glamour to the mix, Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a shimmering, thigh-high slit gown, draped with a light grey trench coat, ready for an evening of elegance.
Tammanah Bhatia exudes radiance in a grey trench coat, layered with a charcoal grey muffler, perfect for a cozy winter evening.
