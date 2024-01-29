Nikki Tamboli's 9 Ethnic Ensembles For Modern-Day Bridesmaid
29 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Nikki Tamboli exudes a vibrant bohemian ensemble featuring a sequined blue top paired with a floral-printed flowy skirt.
Nikki Tamboli presents a summery, breezy yellow Anarkali complemented by a chic scarf and a delicate lacy pattern
Nikki Tamboli looks elegant in a navy blue gown accentuated with a starry sheer overlay and a stylish belt.
Nikki Tamboli looks bold and striking in a red two-piece with a glittering, sheer cape, exuding both glamour and sophistication.
Nikki Tamboli presents a sleek and modern grey sequined gown with a unique, flowing silhouette, perfect for a glamorous evening.
Nikki Tamboli exudes a traditional yet contemporary Indian look in a bright pink and orange lehenga with intricate embroidery.
Nikki Tamboli looks luxurious in a teal and gold lehenga set against a grand backdrop, showcasing rich patterns and an opulent design
In a fairy-tale-inspired lilac tulle gown with delicate ruffle detailing, Nikki Tamboli presents a whimsical, ethereal look.
Nikki Tamboli shimmers in a rose gold saree with an ornate sequined pattern, blending traditional draping with modern glitz.
