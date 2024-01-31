Nora Fatehi's 8 Saree Looks For Modern-Day Bridesmaid
31 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Nora Fatehi exudes elegance in a soft pink saree adorned with intricate embroidery and a statement choker necklace.
Nora Fatehi looks radiant in a cream saree with golden accents, posing beside sheer curtains that add a touch of serenity.
Nora Fatehi stands confidently in a pearl white saree with silver detailing, paired with an elegant choker and soft makeup.
Nora Fatehi makes a bold statement in a vibrant red saree with layered ruffles and a daring blouse, against a golden backdrop.
In a champagne-coloured saree, Nora Fatehi strikes a pose, showcasing detailed embroidery and a graceful sleeveless blouse.
Nora Fatehi captivates in a shimmering nude saree with sparkling embellishments and a full-sleeved blouse, carrying a chic clutch
Nora Fatehi dazzles in a glittering pink saree with sequined detailing, paired with a sleek sleeveless blouse.
Nora Fatehi presents a regal look in an off-white saree with golden embroidery, complemented by traditional gold jewellery.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Ethnic Looks of Sunny Leone That Can Be Picked by Modern-Day Bridesmaid