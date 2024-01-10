Nysa Devgan's 9 Ethnic Looks That Left Us Spellbound

10 Jan, 2024

Simran Keswani

Nysa Devgan captures a carefree spirit in a golden, ruffled lehenga choli, completed with ornate earrings and a playful smile.

Nysa Devgan looks enchanting in a Cinderella-inspired sky blue ball gown with detailed crystal embellishments.

Nysa Devgan makes a statement in a classic white lehenga with vibrant pink embroidery, showcasing elegance with simplicity.

Nysa Devgan stuns in a traditional, intricately embroidered peach lehenga paired with a sleek choli and a soft, flowing dupatta.

Nysa Devgan captivates in a teal lehenga with geometric patterns, complemented by a contrasting red-bordered dupatta and a fitted choli.

Nysa Devgan glows in a regal red lace gown, embodying a blend of sophistication and joy.

Nysa Devgan dazzles in a beaded fringe gown with a plunging neckline and understated accessories.

Nysa Devgan is the epitome of grace in a muted sage green lehenga, richly adorned with silver embroidery and pearls.

