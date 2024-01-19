Palak Tiwari's 8 Winter Looks That You Cannot Miss

19 Jan, 2024

Simran Keswani

Cozy and stylish, Palak Tiwari is dressed in an oversized, chunky knit sweater dress that combines comfort with a touch of casual elegance.

Palak Tiwari presents a chic layered look, featuring a long, black leather coat over a fitted dress, complemented by thigh-high boots and a beanie.

Palak Tiwari sports a sophisticated ensemble with a vibrant green jacket, black leggings, and suede knee-high boots, accessorized with a chic handbag.

Palak Tiwari showcases a casual yet stylish look, pairing a forest green crewneck with embroidered details with classic denim, accentuated by a snake-print crossbody bag and sunglasses.

Palak Tiwari wraps up in a cozy, oversized turtleneck sweater, blending rustic charm with chic simplicity.

Embracing a laid-back vibe, Palak dons a cream graphic sweatshirt with relaxed-fit jeans, complemented by large over-ear headphones for a touch of modernity.

⁠Palak Tiwari looks striking yet relaxed wearing a sleek black leather jacket with matching trousers and classic sneakers for a balanced street style ensemble.

Palak Tiwari is radiant in a winter-ready ensemble, featuring a plush brown jacket and coordinating pants, finished with rugged lace-up boots, perfect for a snowy day out.

Palak Tiwari exudes a playful and trendy look, consisting of a bright yellow sweater paired with a black pleated skirt, opaque tights, and lace-up boots.

