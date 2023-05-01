Rihanna Shells Out Fashion Goals With Baby Bump
Rihanna stepped out in New York city looking mesmerizing in fuzzy white faux fur dress
Rihanna styled the outfit with funky sunglasses, strappy heels and a custom faux fur hat
Rihanna accessorized the ensemble with statement diamond earrings and rings.
Rihanna struck some amazing poses for the paparazzi.
Rihanna chose a mini dress styled with gorgeous accessories from Chanel's fall 1994 collection, designed by c. The Diamond singer pays tribute to ace-fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.
Netizens loved the look and flooded complements in the comment section
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Predicts Rainfall For These States Till May 3