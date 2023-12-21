Priya Banerjee's 8 Ethnic Looks That Are Perfect For Bridesmaids
21 Dec, 2023
Simran Keswani
Priya Banerjee looks serene at a beachside wearing a detailed light blue lehenga embellished with silver work, creating a royal vibe.
Priya Banerjee looks elegant traditional look featuring a silver sequined crop top with matching lehenga and statement jewellery.
Priya Banerjee looks vibrant in an ombre gown transitioning from yellow to deep orange, adorned with floral appliques for a cheerful, day look.
Priya Banerjee looks ethereal in a romantic ensemble with a blush pink tulle skirt paired with a heavily embellished bodice, perfect for an outdoor day event.
Priya Banerjee presents a chic and sophisticated look with a black saree adorned with geometric patterns, paired with a simple blouse and traditional hair accessories.
Priya Banerjee exudes a contemporary twist on traditional wear, featuring a green saree with abstract prints, offering a modern yet ethnic appeal.
Priya Banerjee looks glamorous in a sparkling black sequined saree complemented by a long-sleeved crop top, perfect for a sangeet look.
Priya Banerjee strikes a minimalist yet striking appearance with a plain red saree and blouse, accentuated with a light pink sheer dupatta for a pop of contrast.
