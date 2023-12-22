Priyanka Chopra-Inspired 8 Winter Outfits For Cozy And Chic Looks
22 Dec, 2023
Simran Keswani
Priyanka Chopra exudes a blend of edgy and glamorous looks with a checkered bandeau top, a high-waisted skirt, and a glossy black jacket.
Priyanka Chopra looks sophisticated in a neutral turtleneck sweater, and skirt, paired with suede boots and a structured leather tote.
Priyanka Chopra looks stylish as she clads in a white quilted coat, black trousers, and funky round sunglasses for her accessories.
Priyanka Chopra presents a cozy and modern vibe with a textured ivory turtleneck sweater paired perfectly with fitted black leggings for a relaxed yet chic style.
Priyanka Chopra exudes a stylish street-style look with a long camel coat over a white turtleneck and skirt, completed with a tan handbag and metallic high heels.
Priyanka Chopra looks captivating in a practical outdoor look with an oversized grey puffer coat, accessorized with sleek sunglasses that look both cozy and chic
Priyanka Chopra redefines power dressing in a bold red suit with a cinched waist, commanding presence against a city skyline.
Priyanka Chopra makes a statement in a vibrant orange pantsuit, exuding confidence with bold sleeve and button details and a luxurious watch.
