Rakul Preet Singh is a Real 'Filmy Kudi'

Rakul Preet embraces her filmy side in sexy black crop top and Bollywood-style pants
12 Mar, 2023
For glam picks, Rakul Preet went with subtle glam look
12 Mar, 2023
Rakul Preet further accessorised her look for the day in multiple sleek golden neck chains.
12 Mar, 2023
While sharing pictures on gram, Rakul Preet captions it ''Kaun kehta hai main filmy nahin hoon 😉''
12 Mar, 2023
For hairdo, Rakul went with wavy voluminous tresses that matched with her look perfectly
12 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!