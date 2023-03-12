Rakul Preet Singh is a Real 'Filmy Kudi'

Rakul Preet embraces her filmy side in sexy black crop top and Bollywood-style pants

12 Mar, 2023

Onam Gupta

Rakul Preet looks ravishing

For glam picks, Rakul Preet went with subtle glam look

12 Mar, 2023

Rakul Preet opted for minimal accessories

Rakul Preet further accessorised her look for the day in multiple sleek golden neck chains.

12 Mar, 2023

Rakul Preet's funny caption on gram

While sharing pictures on gram, Rakul Preet captions it ''Kaun kehta hai main filmy nahin hoon 😉''

12 Mar, 2023

Rakul Preet struck some amazing poses

For hairdo, Rakul went with wavy voluminous tresses that matched with her look perfectly

12 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Opens Today: 6 Interesting Facts

 Find Out More