Upasana Konidela in saree at Oscars

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela stuns at Oscars in a saree made of recyled scrap.

15 Mar, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

Upasana Konidela Wears a Saree Made of Recycled Scrap

Upasana Kamineni Konidela wears a beige silk saree which has been reccyled at 95th Academy Awards.

15 Mar, 2023

Ram Charan's Wife Upasana's Silk Saree

RRR actor Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela is pregnant and she chose a silk saree for Oscars.

15 Mar, 2023

Ram Charan's Wife Upasana in Jayanti Reddy Label

Designer Jayanti Reddy reveals that it was a hand woven silk, of spun fabric, created from recycled scraps.

15 Mar, 2023

Ram Charan With His Stunning Wife Upasana at Oscars 2023

Ram Charan poses with his pregnant wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who wears a gorgeous silk saree to represent India at Oscars.

15 Mar, 2023

Upasana Kamineni Konidela Represents Indian Culture in Saree at Oscars

Upasana Kamineni Konidela further wore a statement uby neckpiece to go with her saree as she stepped on the Oscars' champagne carpet this year.

15 Mar, 2023

Ram Charan And Others Representing India's RRR at Oscars

Ram Charan And Others Representing India's RRR at Oscars

15 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: CBSE 10th Hindi Board Exam: Tips to Secure Good Marks

 Find Out More