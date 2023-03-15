Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela stuns at Oscars in a saree made of recyled scrap.
Upasana Kamineni Konidela wears a beige silk saree which has been reccyled at 95th Academy Awards.
RRR actor Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela is pregnant and she chose a silk saree for Oscars.
Designer Jayanti Reddy reveals that it was a hand woven silk, of spun fabric, created from recycled scraps.
Ram Charan poses with his pregnant wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who wears a gorgeous silk saree to represent India at Oscars.
Upasana Kamineni Konidela further wore a statement uby neckpiece to go with her saree as she stepped on the Oscars' champagne carpet this year.
Ram Charan And Others Representing India's RRR at Oscars
