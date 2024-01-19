Rhea Chakraborty's 8 Ethnic Looks That Are Perfect For Bridesmaids
19 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Rhea Chakraborty exudes elegance in a sage green saree with delicate floral embroidery and a dark blue border.
Rhea Chakraborty dazzles in a vibrant yellow saree with white lace detailing and z sequined blouse, embodying a blend of traditional and modern styles.
Rhea Chakraborty looks glamorous in a golden sequined saree paired with matching bangles and earrings, perfect for a festive occasion.
Rhea Chakraborty is wearing a flowing pale pink lehenga with layered ruffles and intricate silver sequin work, ideal for a graceful look.
Rhea Chakraborty shimmers in a soft pink saree with a contemporary draped style exuding a blend of traditional grace and modern edge
Rhea Chakraborty looks bold in a fuchsia saree with pleated detailing and an embroidered blouse.
Rhea Chakraborty looks elegant in a beige lehenga with delicate sequin work and a sheer dupatta, perfect for the modern bridesmaid
Rhea Chakraborty looks classic in a white saree adorned with subtle polka dot sequins
