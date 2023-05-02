Rihanna flaunts her baby bump at fashion's biggest night dressed in a white Valentino gown

02 May, 2023

Onam Gupta

Rihanna wore a dramatic white gown featuring long sweeping train and ivory top covered in rosettes.

Rihanna struck some amazing poses with her partner A$AP Rocky at Met Gala 2023

While, Rihanna looks gorgeous in white Valentino, A$AP Rocky on the other hand, choose black blazer, shirt and jeans

Rihanna completed her look with opera-length fingerless gloves and white sunglasses with attached faux eyelashes.

Rihanna chose bold red lip shade, a side-parted sleek half-tied hairdo and dewy makeup base for glam picks.

