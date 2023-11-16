Rubina Dilaik Looks Like A Happy Sunshine In Her Maternity Photoshoot
16 Nov, 2023
Simran Keswani
Embracing the glow of motherhood, Rubina Dilaik looks the epitome of pregnancy beauty as she drops her maternity photoshoot on Instagram.
Rubina expresses gratitude as she captions the photo "My heart is filled with #blessings and #gratitude"
Rubina shines in a mesmerising mustard off-shoulder gown, that features delicate floral patterns motifs and a thigh-high slit. Rubina's maternity shoot showcases her ethereal beauty and fashion-forward choices.
To complete her look, Rubina accessorised her look with a big kundan choker necklace and matching earrings.
she elevated the look with jewellery around her arm, legs and a lot of bangles.
Rubina kept her hair and makeup minimalistic yet striking. She opted for nude makeup with brown lipstick and full-blown curls for her lustrous tresses. Her entire look had moms-to-be taking notes.
