Rupali Ganguly's 8 Saree Looks That Left Us Spell-Bounded
31 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
In a striking red saree with an embroidered blouse, Rupali Ganguly captures the essence of traditional Indian wear with a modern flair.
Rupali Ganguly looks stunning in a black and gold striped saree, combining traditional motifs with a modern twist.
Rupali Ganguly charms in a vibrant pink saree with detailed floral embroidery, giving a playful yet traditional vibe.
In a deep blue saree with a golden border, Rupali Ganguly looks poised and sophisticated, accessorising with subtle gold jewellery.
Rupali Ganguly radiates in a rich red and orange Banarasi saree, detailed with intricate gold patterns, perfect for festive occasions.
Rupali Ganguly is picture-perfect in a cream and pink saree featuring delicate floral work, adding a touch of understated glamour.
Rupali Ganguly looks sophisticated in a cream colour saree with a lush floral pattern, exuding elegance and grace.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Jasmin Bhasin-Inspired 8 Suits That You Should Add To Your Wedding Wardrobe