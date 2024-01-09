Saba Azad-Inspired Ethnic Looks That Are Perfect For Bridesmaids
09 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Saba Azad presents glamour in a red saree with intricate designs offering a bold, sophisticated look.
Saba Azad looks simply striking in a yellow saree accessorised with classic jewellery capturing timeless grace.
Saba Azad looks beautiful in a delicate peach ensemble paired with regal jewelry for an ethereal traditional look.
Saba Azad exudes magnificence in a rich purple saree with golden trim, combining royal hues for a classic vibe.
Saba Azad presents a festive vibe in an ivory lehenga with intricate embroidery, epitomizing opulent celebration wear.
Saba Azad radiates traditional elegance in a pink lehenga with gold detailing
Saba Azad exudes a blend of modern and traditional look in a serene blue lehenga with delicate silver embellishments, accessorised with diamond jewelry.
Saba Azad looks elegant in a blue saree with silver accents for a serene and sophisticated style.
