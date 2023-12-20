Sanya Malhotra's 8 Ethnic Looks That Left Us Spellbound
20 Dec, 2023
Simran Keswani
Sanya Malhotra strikes a radiant and lively look with a pink sequined saree paired with a contrasting dark pink blouse, completed with traditional jewelry for a festive occasion.
Sanya Malhotra exudes a luxurious and regal expression in a metallic gold saree, draped gracefully to showcase its rich texture, paired with traditional gold jewelry for a timeless elegance
Sanya Malhotra strikes bold and dynamic style with a geometric patterned yellow saree, accessorized with a heavy choker necklace, merging traditional motifs with a contemporary silhouette.
Sanya Malhotra looks subtle and elegant in a sheer saree with a purple embroidered blouse, complemented by statement silver jewelry for a refined appearance.
Sanya Malhotra looks majestic and elegant in traditional attire, showcasing a golden lehenga with a detailed embroidery blouse, complemented by a full set of classic Indian jewelry.
Sanya Malhotra presents a classic and poised look with an off-white saree paired with a paisley patterned blouse, accentuated by gold earrings and a simple hairstyle.
Sanya Malhotra looks opulent and regal in an ensemble featuring a white saree with intricate gold embroidery, paired with a matching blouse for a luxurious appearance.
Sanya Malhotra takes a modern and edgy take on traditional wear with a bright lime green saree, minimalistic blouse, and contrasting pink bangles for a pop of colour.
