Sara Tendulkar Inspired 8 Chic Hairstyles to Recreate This Festive Season

02 Feb, 2024

Simran Keswani

A tight, long fishtail braid draped over one shoulder, embellished with a delicate hair accessory running along the head

Long hair styled with a loose wave, a side part, and a voluminous, low-set twist at the end

A polished high ponytail with a neat French braid on the crown and voluminous waves at the back, giving a modern and chic look.

A sleek and elegant low bun at the nape of the neck, paired with a side parting and subtle face-framing strands.

A neat half-up, half-down hair in pin straight tresses.

A half-up, half-down hairstyle with wavy locks cascading down the back, accented with a decorative hairpiece on the crown.

A side-swept, low ponytail adorned with traditional gajra , giving it a classic and ethnic touch.

Voluminous, flowing waves with a center parting, giving a sun-kissed, natural appearance.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From Kriti Sanon To Tamannaah Bhatia: 8 Celebrity Corset Trends for Your Closet

 Find Out More