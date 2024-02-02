Sara Tendulkar Inspired 8 Chic Hairstyles to Recreate This Festive Season
02 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
A tight, long fishtail braid draped over one shoulder, embellished with a delicate hair accessory running along the head
Long hair styled with a loose wave, a side part, and a voluminous, low-set twist at the end
A polished high ponytail with a neat French braid on the crown and voluminous waves at the back, giving a modern and chic look.
A sleek and elegant low bun at the nape of the neck, paired with a side parting and subtle face-framing strands.
A neat half-up, half-down hair in pin straight tresses.
A half-up, half-down hairstyle with wavy locks cascading down the back, accented with a decorative hairpiece on the crown.
A side-swept, low ponytail adorned with traditional gajra , giving it a classic and ethnic touch.
Voluminous, flowing waves with a center parting, giving a sun-kissed, natural appearance.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Kriti Sanon To Tamannaah Bhatia: 8 Celebrity Corset Trends for Your Closet