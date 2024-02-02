Shamita Shetty’s 8 Ethnic Ensembles To Steal For Your Wedding Wardrobe
02 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Dazzling in a fiery orange pleated gown with an ornate, heavily embellished bodice, Shamita Shetty exudes glamour and tradition.
Shamita Shetty takes a contemporary twist on ethnic style, she dons a black saree with a vibrant print and a sequined blouse for a festive look.
Elegance personified, Shamita Shetty stands in a cream and white lehenga with delicate lacework and embroidery, embodying sophistication.
Shamita Shetty makes a bold statement in a red off-shoulder gown with detailed floral appliqué, combining grandeur with ethnic flair.
Shamita Shetty presents a modern ethnic look in a purple full-sleeve top and skirt with cape featuring polka dot prints, paired with statement jewellery.
Shamita Shetty looks radiant in a bright yellow one-shoulder kurta set with intricate floral embroidery and a flowing overlay.
In a lime green lehenga with lace and embroidery detailing, she captures the essence of ethnic beauty with a refreshing colour palette.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Alia Bhatt To Kiara Advani: 8 Celebrity Looks to Turn Heads on Date Night