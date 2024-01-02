Sobhita Dhulipala's 8 Saree Looks That You Should Steal For Your Wedding Wardrobe
02 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Sobhita Dulipala reflects serene elegance in a mustard yellow saree with a subtle sheen, paired with a contrasting purple blouse.
Sobhita Dulipala captivates in an off-white draped saree complemented by a statement silver necklace and an updo.
In a blush-toned saree adorned with delicate sequins and lace, Sobhita Dulipala personifies subtle glamour and grace.
Sobhita Dulipala exudes classic beauty in an ivory saree with elegant cutwork detailing, paired with traditional jewelry.
Sobhita Dulipala captures a playful yet chic essence in a black saree sprinkled with gold accents, complementing it with a golden blouse.
In a shimmering silver saree, Sobhita Dulipala embodies glamour, perfectly paired with statement earrings and a bold lip colour.
Sobhita Dulipala exudes a classic charm in an embellished dusky rose saree, draped elegantly with a soft shoulder reveal.
Channeling bold sophistication, Sobhita Dulipala stands out in a vibrant pink saree with detailed gold embroidery, paired with a modern blouse.
