Sonam Kapoor Exudes Goddess Vibes in 1.6 Lakh Gown

Sonam Kapoor made several jaws drop in gorgeous off-shoulder shimmery gown
18 Mar, 2023
Sonam Kapoor stepped out in London last night to launch author Amish Tripathi's latest release, War Of Lanka
18 Mar, 2023
Sonam Kapoor picked dress from the shelves of designer, Emilia Wickstead
18 Mar, 2023
Sonam styled the ensemble with black-and-white heels, black handbag, statement rings and pear-drop earrings
18 Mar, 2023
For glam picks, Sonam Kapoor went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour, nude lip shade, dewy skin and blushed cheeks
18 Mar, 2023
