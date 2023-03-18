Sonam Kapoor Exudes Goddess Vibes in 1.6 Lakh Gown

Sonam Kapoor made several jaws drop in gorgeous off-shoulder shimmery gown

18 Mar, 2023

Onam Gupta

Sonam Kapoor choose a glamours look for the occasion

Sonam Kapoor stepped out in London last night to launch author Amish Tripathi's latest release, War Of Lanka

18 Mar, 2023

Sonam Kapoor looks ravishing

Sonam Kapoor picked dress from the shelves of designer, Emilia Wickstead

18 Mar, 2023

Sonam Kapoor shines heavenly in mesmerizing gown

Sonam styled the ensemble with black-and-white heels, black handbag, statement rings and pear-drop earrings

18 Mar, 2023

Sonam Kapoor sets hearts ablaze

For glam picks, Sonam Kapoor went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour, nude lip shade, dewy skin and blushed cheeks

18 Mar, 2023

