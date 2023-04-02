Sonam Kapoor Looks Ethereal in AJSK's Magical Creation

Onam Gupta

Sonam Kapoor looks alluring

The launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai took place last night. For the event, Sonam Kapoor looks ethereal in magical lehenga

Sonam Kapoor struck some amazing poses

Sonam Kapoor opted for smokey subtle glam look that matched with her outfit perfectly

Sonam Kapoor exudes elegance and poise

Sonam Kapoor was seen adorning multi-coloured flowy lehenga with off-shoulder golden crip top and matching drape.

Sonam Kapoor impresses fashion police

Sonam Kapoor played muse to ace fashion designer duo Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla

Sonam Kapoor captioned her Instagram post

While sharing pictures on gram, Sonam Kapoor captioned it ''Wearing and representing my fairy godfathers @abujanisandeepkhosla who were the first people to ever dress me for my very first appearance. This lehenga is also seen at the fabulous @nmacc.india It has 20 unique panels of embroidery representing 25 years of the brilliant @abujani1 and @sandeepkhosla . Love you both ❤️''

Sonam Kapoor left fans awestruck

Sonam Kapoor completed her archival Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensemble with intricate jewellery.

