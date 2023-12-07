Suhana Khan Saree Moments That Prove She Is A True Desi Girl.
07 Dec, 2023
Simran Keswani
Suhana Khan looks striking red saree with detailed sequin work, offering a bold statement of elegance and tradition.
Suhana Khan is a picture of grace and opulence as she dons a golden beige saree with a luxurious feather-fringed pallu.
Suhana Khan exudes timeless sophistication in a classic cream and gold saree with shimmering stripes.
Suhana Khan sparkles in an opulent mustard-gold saree adorned with sequins and beadwork, combined with a delicately embellished border that adds a touch of traditional sophistication to her modern style.
The vivid blue saree with intricate sequin detailing along the border reflects a bold yet classic sensibility.
Suhana Khan glimmers in a bejeweled golden saree that perfectly marries traditional grace with a touch of modern elegance.
The 23-year-old, Suhana Khan is all set to make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film releases on 7th December 2023.
