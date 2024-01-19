Sushmita Sen To Shehnaaz Gill: 7 Celeb-Inspired Black Sarees For Wedding Season
19 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Mrunal Thakur looks ethereal in a black net saree with floral embroidery completed with lustrous soft curls
Divyah Khosla Kumar presents a glamorous look in a black saree with golden border and tassels, paired with a halter neck black blouse with golden embellishment
Manushi Chhillar blends a traditional grace with a modern edge in a black saree with corset-inspired bralette blouse
Shehnaaz Gill sets the temperature soaring in a black saree paired with a golden blouse, embodying a bold look.
Nita Ambani radiates classic glamour in a sparkling black sequined saree, paired with an exquisite diamond necklace and earrings.
Sushmita Sen is a picture of grace in a black saree with a corset-inspired off-shoulder blouse with sequin detailing and net sleeves
Shweta Tiwari stuns in a textured black saree, complemented by a statement turquoise necklace, exuding elegance with a touch of colour.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bigg Boss 17 Fame Ayesha Khan's 8 Bodycon Dresses