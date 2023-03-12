Taapsee Pannu is a Treat For Sore Eyes at LFW 2023

Taapsee Pannu Turns Showstopper For Monisha Jaising at Lakme Fashion Week in Bright-Red Flared Gown

Onam Gupta

Taapsee Pannu looks alluring in Red

Taapsee wore a bright-red coloured embellished gown to walk the ramp as a showstopper

Taapsee Pannu looks heavenly gorgeous

Taapsee rounded off her look with soft subtle makeup.

Taapsee Pannu looks fun and fierce

Taapsee gown features features a deep V neckline reaching till the waist, a fit and flared fitting with a layered A-line skirt.

Taapsee Pannu struck some amazing poses

Taapsee made a stylish statement with open curly hair and a heavy choker necklace

