Tamannaah Bhatia Serves Shaadi Season Look in Rs 1 Lakh Sequin Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a vision to behold in a saree for Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's wedding reception.
Tamannaah Bhatia oozes elegance in a sequin embroidery saree for Rs 1 lakh.
Tamannaah Bhatia arrived in style with her beau, Vijay Varma, at the reception in Mumbai.
Tamannaah Bhatia's saree is inspired by the chittering of nocturnal forests, the gleam of flitting fireflies, and the heady scent of blooming nightflowers.
Tamannaah Bhatia's embroidered sequin saree came with choli and petticoat.
Tamannaah Bhatia paired her glamorous black saree with a deep-neckline blouse.
Tamannaah Bhatia accentuated her look with statement jhumkas, a messy bun and bold red lips.
Tamannaah Bhatia's beautiful saree is a perfect fit for the ongoing wedding season.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Ethnic Looks of Kiara Advani That Are Perfect For Bridesmaids