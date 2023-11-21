Tara Sutaria's Best Wedding Outfits For Bridesmaids

21 Nov, 2023

Simran Keswani

Tara enchants in a muted pink lehenga, exuding charm and allure

Dazzling in a white lehenga with crystal and pearl detailing, Tara looks straight out of a fairytale drama

Tara Sutaria raises the glam quotient high as she embraces a retro look in an embellished gown

Looking like a vision in a hand-woven red silk saree, Tara gives a contemporary twist to the traditional saree by pairing it with a red tube blouse.

Making a festive case in black, Tara wore a brocade black and silver kurta set that's all royal and regal

Looking equal parts modern and traditional, Tara Sutaria imbibes the festive spirit.

Nailing the trending laddu-peela colour, Tara Sutaria looks ethereal in her mustard yellow lehenga and plunging neckline blouse.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rubina Dilaik Looks Like A Happy Sunshine In Her Maternity Photoshoot

 Find Out More