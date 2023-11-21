Tara Sutaria's Best Wedding Outfits For Bridesmaids
21 Nov, 2023
Simran Keswani
Tara enchants in a muted pink lehenga, exuding charm and allure
Dazzling in a white lehenga with crystal and pearl detailing, Tara looks straight out of a fairytale drama
Tara Sutaria raises the glam quotient high as she embraces a retro look in an embellished gown
Looking like a vision in a hand-woven red silk saree, Tara gives a contemporary twist to the traditional saree by pairing it with a red tube blouse.
Making a festive case in black, Tara wore a brocade black and silver kurta set that's all royal and regal
Looking equal parts modern and traditional, Tara Sutaria imbibes the festive spirit.
Nailing the trending laddu-peela colour, Tara Sutaria looks ethereal in her mustard yellow lehenga and plunging neckline blouse.
