Top 10 Most Iconic Sabyasachi Looks
14 Aug, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Sabyasachi has curated a brand that has represented a comfort zone to global Indians and is known for its extravagance and luxury
Alia Bhatt: An elegant bright yellow Sabyasachi lehenga from the designer's Spring Summer 2019 collection for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding ceremony
Priyanka Chopra: A red colour classic lehenga customised with delicate hand-cut organza flowers and layers of threadwork
Anushka Sharma: The gold Benarasi silk sari with traditional jewellery and red sindoor, she went standard head-to-toe on her wedding reception
Deepika Padukone: A simple yet classic red lehenga with intricate threadwork in shades of red, pink, green, and orange all over the outfit.
Katrina Kaif: A gorgeous red lehenga handwoven with matka silk, fine tilla work and heavy zardozi borders in velvet.
Alia Bhatt: An unconventional bridal look in an ivory-and-gold lehenga is definitely a breath of fresh air.
Kangana Ranaut: An elegant and sultry sequinned black sari with a statement choker, adding to her beauty
Isha Ambani: An exceptional lehenga with a salmon-coloured blouse, a pistachio dupatta, and a busy skirt that brought both tones together.
