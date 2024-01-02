Top 8 Celebrity Wedding Trends That Dominated The Year 2023
02 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Intimate weddings among celebrities saw a shift towards smaller, more personal ceremonies with close family and friends, emphasizing meaningful and cozy celebrations.
Destination weddings were a 2023 celebrity trend, featuring exotic, picturesque locations for their celebrations.
Celebrity brides of 2023 embraced the "Glazed Doughnut" trend, featuring nails with a lustrous, iridescent finish in soft, neutral tones for a touch of understated elegance.
Pastel shade outfits in weddings, especially in 2023, featured light, airy colors, adding a subtle, romantic, and elegance to the bride and groom's attire
From Parineeti Chopra to Kiara Advani, celebrity brides embraced the minimal Mehendi trend, showcasing elegant, understated designs that redefined traditional bridal henna.
2023 celebrity weddings highlighted personalized details, with customized attire, bespoke menus, custom vows, and more.
In 2023, green emerald jewelry became a popular trend in celebrity weddings, adding a touch of sophisticated, vibrant luxury to the bridal ensemble.
The 2023 celebrity wedding trend featured Mogra and Baby's Breath Jaimalas, blending traditional elegance with delicate charm.
