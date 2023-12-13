Tripti Dimri's 8 Ethnic Fashion Moments That You Cannot Miss

13 Dec, 2023

Simran Keswani

Tripti Dimri looks absolutely breathtaking in a heavily embellished ivory lehenga, draped in a matching sheer dupatta, epitomizing opulence and grace.

Tripti Dimri embodies elegance in an ivory sequined saree, paired with a glittering blouse, perfect for a glamorous evening.

Tripti Dimri looks ethereal in a soft pastel saree, adorned with delicate embellishments, exuding grace and sophistication.

Tripti Dimri exudes serene elegance in a soft pink saree with a contrasting border, perfect for a tranquil and sophisticated at-home ensemble.

Tripti Dimri presents a picture of classic beauty in a white ethnic suit with subtle prints, radiating simplicity, and poise.

Tripti Dimri radiates in a brightly colored traditional dress accented with a vivid pink dupatta, capturing the joyful essence of ethnic wear.

Tripti Dimri dons a traditional print anarkali with a contemporary twist, styled with a sheer white jacket, blending cultural heritage with modern fashion.

