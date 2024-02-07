Valentine’s Day Glam: 8 Celebrity-Approved Trendy Red Dresses to Inspire Your Romantic Look
07 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Presenting a modern take on the jumpsuit, Tamannah Bhatia showcases a structured silhouette with clean lines and bold pockets, creating an ensemble that's both stylish and functional.
Anushka Sharma sizzles in a classic one-shoulder dress with a sleek and form-fitting shape, offering a timeless and chic appeal
In an elegant maroon gown with a sweetheart neckline and a cascading peplum waist, Katrina Kaif channels timeless sophistication with a touch of modern flair.
Opting for minimalist chic, Kiara Advani stuns in a strapless textured red midi dress, perfectly paired with matching pointed heels, embodying a sleek and contemporary style.
Alia Bhatt makes a bold statement in a deep V-neck playsuit, the rich red tone and tailored fit offering a daring yet polished look.
Deepika Padukone captivates in a glossy red halter-neck dress that hugs her curves, paired with classic red stilettos, embodying a look that's both daring and chic.
Exuding a relaxed elegance, Kriti Sanon looks ethereal in a textured strapless red dress, with a gentle ruched detail that adds a touch of romance to her ensemble.
